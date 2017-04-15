Arts Calendar

By Ava Burton

Hip Hop Club Performance & Dance Party

Saturday April 15, 7 p.m. Smith Hall

“Bollywood will be opening the event right at 7 p.m., followed by Hip Hop Club, so don’t miss it! Pizza, snacks, and refreshments will be provided.”

KLC’s Sunburn Music Festival

Saturday April 15, 9 p.m. Stamm

Headlined by rappers Father and Duckwrth, KLC’s annual music festival returns this Saturday to Stamm in Templeton (see article on pg. 9).

Gucci Mane

Tuesday April 18, 8 p.m. Crystal Ballroom 1332 W Burnside St.

“Gucci Mane is an American hip hop recording artist from Atlanta, Georgia. Gucci Mane has released dozens of mixtapes and has worked with artists such as Drake, Lil Wayne, Omarion, Mariah Carey and Young Jeezy. His 2016 collaboration with Rae Sremmurd, titled “Black Beatles”, provided Gucci Mane with his first number-one single on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.”

Ableton University Tour

Wednesday April 19, 7 p.m. Evans Auditorium

Doors are open to the public for a presentation and performance by Ableton Certified Trainers and local artists. Early arrivals to the evening event will be welcomed with pizza, swag and a short movie screening.

Lupe Fiasco

Thursday April 20, 7 p.m. Roseland Theater 8 NW 6th Ave.

“Lupe Fiasco is an American rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur. He rose to fame in 2006 following the success of his debut album, Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor. He also performs as the frontman of rock band Japanese Cartoon under his real name. As an entrepreneur, Fiasco is the chief executive officer of 1st and 15th Entertainment.”

Joe Rogan

Thursday April 20, 7:30 p.m. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall 1037 SW Broadway

“Joe Rogan is is an American stand-up comedian, color commentator, television host, actor, podcast host and retired martial artist. Rogan launched his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience in 2009 and it has become one of the most popular podcasts available. Rogan is also known as an advocate of the legalization of cannabis, hunting and overall physical and mental well-being.”

Cole Gann Piano Recital

Thursday April 20, 7:30 p.m. Evans Hall: Seitz Lounge

“Senior jazz combo music student Cole Gann presents a jazz piano recital.”

Portland Art Museum—$5 After 5

Friday April 21, 5 p.m. Portland Art Museum 1219 SW Park Ave

“Every Friday evening, we invite you to play with us—to have a different Museum experience—a little bit more relaxed, more interactive, and more social experience. Admission is just $5 after 5 p.m.!

Here’s what we have in store: Beer and pizza in the pop-up pub, unique tours and games—like slow looking and Game of Thrones tours, twitter and Instagram happenings like photo booths and Twitter takeovers, art guides—friendly folks ready to answer questions and help you make the most of your visit, occasional special events like 3-hour exhibitions.”

Free Day at the Portland Art Museum

Saturday April 22, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Portland Art Museum 1219 SW Park Ave

“In celebration of Constructing Identity, join us for a range of youth, artist, and community-driven programs exploring African-American art, identity, and culture. This free day is also organized in connection with The HEART of Portland: A Portland Public Schools K-12 Arts Showcase, which will be on view at the Museum from April 12-22.”

The xx: I See You Tour

Sunday April 23, 7 p.m. Veterans Memorial Coliseum

“The xx are an English band formed in 2005 in Wandsworth, London. The group released their debut album, xx, in August 2009. The album was a commercial and critical success and was ranked highly on many best of 2009 lists, including number one on the list compiled by The Guardian and second for NME. Their second album, Coexist, was released on 10 September 2012 and peaked at number five on the Billboard 200. The band’s third studio album, I See You, was released on Jan. 13, 2017.

Get Out

Monday April 24, 7 p.m. Council Chamber

“Get Out is a 2017 American comedy horror film written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele, in his directorial debut. A young African-American man visits his Caucasian girlfriend’s mysterious family estate.”

Electronic Music Concert

Monday, April 24, 7:30pm Evans Auditorium

Features all-original and creative student compositions in a wide variety of styles set to student produced videos and live performances. Free and open to the public.

Senior Student Fiction Reading

Tuesday April 25, 7 p.m. Frank Manor House

“Please join us for readings of original works of fiction by senior students from Pauls Toutonghi’s Advanced Fiction Writing course. Refreshments will be provided. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Jazz Night

Tuesday April 25, 7:30 p.m. Evans Hall

“The Lewis & Clark Jazz Combos present a thrilling night of outstanding jazz music. Come hear the best Jazz Night in LC history!”

Senior Student Poetry Reading

Wednesday April 26, 7 p.m. Frank Manor House

“Please join us as the 2016-2017 Lewis & Clark College Writer’s Series concludes with readings of original works of poetry by senior students from Mary Szybist’s Advanced Poetry Writing course. Refreshments will be provided. We look forward to seeing you there!”