Dance Y brings powerful concepts to life

By Hanna Merzbach

The first performance of Lewis & Clark’s spring dance show, Dance Y, was held yesterday on Thursday, April 13. Tonight, the second show will be held from 7-8 p.m. in the Agnes Flanagan Chapel.

Unlike the fall dance show, Dance X, which is run by the theatre department, Dance Y is entirely student-run. Production Manager Chloe Thomas ’18 further elaborated on the difference between the two shows.

“Dance X you have to buy a ticket for and Dance Y is totally free and open to the public,” Thomas said. “It’s not like this big commitment of this night of crazy dance; it’s these shorter pieces, but they are still art. It’s a little more accessible.”

This year, there are six dance pieces. Choreographers range from first-years choreographing for the first time to seniors with years of experience. Ian Rex’s ’17 piece “Delta” opens the show. Rex is one of the few theatre majors with a concentration in dance. He has been a part of Dance X since his freshman year and Dance Y his sophomore year, choreographing twice.

“My piece this semester is completely different from what I’ve ever choreographed. For the first time in my choreographing career, my song doesn’t have lyrics,” Rex said. “I also decided to go with a more modern style with hip-hop elements instead of my usual hip-hop dance with modern elements. This will also be my first all female piece.”

“Fiendish,” Hannah Prutton’s ’17 piece, follows Rex’s. Since she is graduating this year, Dance Y was Prutton’s last chance to choreograph at LC. As the title suggests, this dance follows a creepy progression that is increasingly fiendish.

Production Manager Thomas’ piece is next, entitled “yrtemmySSymmetry.” This is Thomas’ second time choreographing; her dance is based on symmetry and the breaking of symmetry.

“I was inspired by this documentary I watched about the Higgs boson particle and I kept hearing this phrase when I was looking up Higgs boson: ‘It’s the breaking of symmetry that allows everything to come into being,’” Thomas said. “So, I just started working off of this phrase rather than the actual idea of what the particle is. I work a lot with shapes and instigation.”

Sydney Owada’s ’19 piece “/un/ify” follows. This was Owada’s first time as a choreographer in either Dance Y or Dance X, although she has performed in every show since starting at LC.

“Our dance plays with the idea of being individuals that make up a larger whole,” Owada said. “Though we may be different, there are moments of similarities that make us seem united even if we are not completely united in every aspect.”

The second-to-last piece, “Buried,” was choreographed by Emma Celebrezze ’20. “The general premise is four friends who are freshmen in college. They all go through rough patches, and help each other through them,” Celebrezze said. “The title comes from the song lyrics; they feel ‘buried’ from time to time by their problems, but help dig each other out, so to speak.”

The last piece, “It’s a Vending Machine Piece” by Lili Kaz ’20, takes a more comedic stance. “My piece is centered around a vending machine transaction,” Kaz said. “It’s a translation into movement of an exchange most of us have experienced and don’t feel the need to talk about. I’d like to say it’s a meta-commentary on the embodiment of capitalism, but it’s also just straight absurd.”

Since each piece is only three to five minutes long, the entire show runs for less than hour. This makes the event even more accessible to the student body, along with its being free.