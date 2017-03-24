Arts Calendar

Rodin: The Human Experience

Now through Sunday April 16, Portland Art Museum 1219 SW Park Ave

“The Portland Art Museum is pleased to present Rodin: The Human Experience—Selections from the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Collections, an exhibition of 52 bronzes by the groundbreaking French sculptor Auguste Rodin. The exhibition, which opens January 21, 2017, is being staged in Portland to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the artist’s death.”

Travis Wall’s Shaping Sound

Friday March 24, 7:30 p.m. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall 1037 SW Broadway St

“The Emmy Award-winning choreographer takes his dance crew, Shaping Sound, on the road with a brand-new show, After the Curtain, follows a man’s creative journey following the death of his true love.“

Agnes Obel

Friday March 24, 8 p.m. Wonder Ballroom 128 NE Russell St

“Composing her first songs as a teenager on a school hall piano, Obel’s darkly intimate sound marries instrument and voice in melancholic harmony. Her first album, Philoharmonics, went gold in 2011, with haunting tracks soundtracking episodes of TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy.”

Jain

Sunday March 26, 9 p.m. Douglas Fir Lounge 830 E. Burnside St

“The Parisian singer’s debut album, Zanaka—which means “childhood” in her mother’s native Malagasy—chronicles her journey through adolescence. Her song “Come,” composed at age 16, turned her into an overnight sensation.”

Passenger

Tuesday March 28, 7 p.m. Crystal Ballroom 1332 W. Burnside St

“Passenger is an English singer-songwriter and musician. His most successful single, “Let Her Go”, has topped the charts in many countries.”

Laith Al-Saadi

Friday March 31, 7:30 p.m. Mississippi Studios 3939 N. Mississippi Ave

“A finalist on season 10 of NBC’s The Voice, Laith Al-Saadi won the nation’s heart, with praise from coach Adam Levine as an ‘incredible guitar player, incredible singer.”

Ali Wong

Thursday March 30 & Friday March 31, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Newmark Theater 1111 SW Broadway

“Ali Wong made history with the release of her Netflix special, Ali Wong: Baby Cobra, by becoming the first comedian to record a stand-up show while seven months pregnant. (Update: She’s now mother to a baby girl!) Wong returns to the stage—sans preggo belly—birthing punchlines and baby jokes a-plenty. Things aren’t slowing down for Wong: she’s got a new TV show, American Housewife, premiering on ABC this fall.”

Tech N9ne

Sunday April 2, 8 p.m. Roseland Theater 8 NW 6th Ave

“Aaron Dontez Yates, better known as Tech N9ne (pronounced “Tech Nine”), is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor, and entrepreneur. In 1999, he and business partner Travis O’Guin founded the record label Strange Music. He has sold over two million albums and has had his music featured in film, television, and video games. In 2009, he won the Left Field Woodie award at the mtvU Woodie Awards.”

Regina Spektor

Sunday April 2, 7 p.m. Keller Auditorium 222 SW Clay St

“Spektor’s songs have appeared in TV shows and movies including Orange Is The New Black,Grey’s Anatomy, Weeds, How I Met Your Mother, Veronica Mars, The Good Wife and (500) Days of Summer. Spektor played for the Obamas and guests at the White House and performed as part of philanthropic campaigns for Tibet, Doctors Without Borders, and many more.”

Black Violin

Monday April 3, 7:30 p.m. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall 1037 SW Broadway St

“Black Violin is an American hip hop duo from Florida composed of two classically trained string instrumentalists, Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste, who go by the stage names Kev Marcus and Wil B.”

A Fiction Reading by Michael Ondaatje

Wednesday April 5, 6 p.m. Gregg Pavilion

“Michael Ondaatje is one of the world’s foremost writers – his artistry and aesthetic have influenced an entire generation of writers and readers. Although he is best known as a novelist, Ondaatje’s work also encompasses poetry, memoir, and film, and reveals a passion for defying conventional form. His transcendent novel The English Patient explores the stories of people history fails to reveal by intersecting four diverse lives at the end of World War II. This bestselling novel was later made into an Academy Award-winning film.”

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Friday April 7, 7 p.m. Council Chamber

“Former scientist Galen Erso lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing down when the evil Orson Krennic takes him away from his beloved family. Many years later, Galen is now the Empire’s lead engineer for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. Knowing that her father holds the key to its destruction, a vengeful Jyn joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the space station’s plans for the Rebel Alliance.”

Radiohead

Sunday April 9, 7:30 p.m. Moda Center

“Radiohead are an English rock band from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, formed in 1985. The band consists of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O’Brien, Colin Greenwood, and Phil Selway. Radiohead have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, including their latest album A Moon Shaped Pool, the band’s ninth studio album, which dropped last summer and was nominated for two Grammys.”

Twin Peaks, Hinds

Tuesday April 11, 5:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Doug Fir Lounge

“Give Twin Peaks an inch and they’ll take a stretch of the road. Having careened across America and beyond, sharing their staggering energy, the band made their third album the best way they know how: by themselves. The same group that produced the scuzzy squalor of their debut Sunken, had legions of fans screaming along to their anthemic sophomore effort, Wild Onion, now swings and serenades with Down In Heaven…”