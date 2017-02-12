Founder’s Day

Last Thursday, Lewis & Clark celebrated its 150th or “sesquicentennial” birthday, fondly referred to as Founders Day. The two-hour celebration was the result of over six months of planning by the Founders Day Celebration Committee, which consisted of nine LC staff. Their mission was to honor the accomplishments LC prides itself on after 150 years of establishment. The FDCC’s goals for the sesquicentennial (2017-18) academic year are to promote engagement within the college, encourage philanthropic giving, and to engender a sense of levity and fun.

Stamm dining hall was filled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In attendance were faculty, staff and students from all three of LC’s colleges. There were a variety of refreshments, including orange punch and a specially decorated cake. Tables were adorned with orange balloons and jelly beans to match. In 1891, the second president of the college, Elbert Condit, selected LC’s school colors (then known as Albany College) based on his alma mater, Princeton. Computer monitors displayed images from LC’s past, keeping with the theme of historical celebration.

The new Interim President David Ellis spoke about the importance of recognizing the history and growth of the college.

“I heard the president talk, and he was a rather kind faced gentleman. There was a good spread, including a delicious cheesy artichoke dish,” said Lucas Heilbroner ’18. “An important detail is that they were giving out free water bottles, which is why most of us went. I took two.”

The acapella group, Section Line Drive, performed “Wonderful Everyday” by Chance the Rapper, “Same Love” by Mary Lambert and ended with a rendition of “happy birthday.” Dean of Students Anna Gonzalez kicked off the festivities, introducing many students for the first time to Ellis, who also led the birthday song.

“I found Interim President Ellis to be much more personable than Barry Glassner, who abandoned us,” said Student Bradley Ralph ’19.

Members of the Black Student Union, led by Christen Cromer ’18, sang the birthday song as well.

There were a variety of booths set up in Stamm. After completing the activity at each booth, attendants entered a raffle to win prizes, including an iPad. Attendants were invited to bring an item to place in a time capsule that will be held in the Watzek Library archives. They were also invited to take the commemorative gift of an orchid seed, in an effort to call attention to the natural beauty of the campus.