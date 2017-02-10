Tennis Starts the Season on a Roll

Brothers Gordon ‘18 and Brendan Barrows ’18 delivered in winning their doubles match 8-5, while Michael Brewer ‘17 and David Furman ‘20 followed up with an 8-3 doubles victory of their own. “The whole team played pretty solid,” Brewer says. “It was nice to start off my senior season with a confidence boosting win,” he adds. The other two doubles matches featured Ben DeLuca and Pim Trouerbach ‘18 along with Keane Hindle ‘18 and Raed Attia ‘19; both pairs won their matches 8-2.
In the singles matches, the Pios dominated. Brewer, Furman, DeLuca, Attia, and the Barrows’ each won their matches in straight sets. Brewer came from a 5-4 deficit to win 7-6, thanks to a tiebreaker before winning the second set 6-1. Attia won two 6-2 sets, Furman earned victories of 6-4 and 6-1, DeLuca won 6-0 and 6-3, Brendan Barrows won 6-2 and 6-4. Gordon Barrows, meanwhile, impressed with two 6-0 victories.
With the victory, The Pioneer men improved to 1-0 on the year and will host Pacific University on Feb. 18. The Pioneer women host Willamette on Feb. 17 to open their spring campaign.