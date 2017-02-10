Tennis Starts the Season on a Roll

L

ast week, the tennis season began as the Lewis and Clark men’s team traveled to Salem, OR to take on the Willamette Bearcats. The match was outdoors, but the cool weather did not stop the eighth-ranked Pios on their way to a 9-0 sweep, winning all the singles and doubles matches.

Brothers Gordon ‘18 and Brendan Barrows ’18 delivered in winning their doubles match 8-5, while Michael Brewer ‘17 and David Furman ‘20 followed up with an 8-3 doubles victory of their own. “The whole team played pretty solid,” Brewer says. “It was nice to start off my senior season with a confidence boosting win,” he adds. The other two doubles matches featured Ben DeLuca and Pim Trouerbach ‘18 along with Keane Hindle ‘18 and Raed Attia ‘19; both pairs won their matches 8-2.

In the singles matches, the Pios dominated. Brewer, Furman, DeLuca, Attia, and the Barrows’ each won their matches in straight sets. Brewer came from a 5-4 deficit to win 7-6, thanks to a tiebreaker before winning the second set 6-1. Attia won two 6-2 sets, Furman earned victories of 6-4 and 6-1, DeLuca won 6-0 and 6-3, Brendan Barrows won 6-2 and 6-4. Gordon Barrows, meanwhile, impressed with two 6-0 victories.

With the victory, The Pioneer men improved to 1-0 on the year and will host Pacific University on Feb. 18. The Pioneer women host Willamette on Feb. 17 to open their spring campaign.