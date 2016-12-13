Home / News / Dean Catherine Kodat announces departure
Dean Catherine Kodat announces departure
MAGGIE COIT/PIONEER LOG

Posted by: Emma Grillo December 13, 2016

On Sunday Dec. 11, Dean Kodat sent an email to faculty saying that she would be vacating her position of Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. She has accepted the position of Provost and Dean of Faculty at Lawrence University in Applegate WI, effective July 1, 2017.

In the email, Kodat cited family reasons for leaving LC. She said that she would greatly miss LC, and that she “look[s] forward to continuing to partner with you [the faculty] all to advance the good work that we do, together.”

Kodat has been Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences since July 1, 2015.

