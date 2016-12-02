Former LC student sentenced for  fatal 2015 hit-and-run incident

Former Lewis & Clark student Frederick James Ryerson Jr. has been sentenced to 366 days in prison for a fatal hit-and-run incident last fall.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Sept. 27, 2015. Ryerson, an LC student at the time, struck a pedestrian while driving in Southeast Portland and fled the scene. The pedestrian later died after being transported to Oregon Health & Science University.

Police found Ryerson 13 hours after the incident when somebody reported the suspicious-looking damage to Ryerson’s car. Ryerson later told police that he did not realize he had struck a pedestrian.

Ryerson was originally accused of second-degree manslaughter, but prosecution was unable to prove that he had been behaving “recklessly.” According to The Oregonian, Ryerson instead “pleaded no-contest to felony hit-and-run driving and misdemeanor attempted driving while under the influence of intoxicants.”

Ryerson apologized to the victim’s family in court and will have his driver’s license revoked for five years in addition to his time in prison.