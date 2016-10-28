Political Activism on Campus: College Democrats

Young adults today frequently associated with some of the lowest political participation, activism and voting statistics in American history. The current election climate has done little to augment the number of participants, although the importance of voting has been heavily publicized in the media. At Lewis & Clark, politically conscious groups of students are uniting together behind their candidates, advocating for increased voter participation and igniting a spark within the community. The College Democrats and College Conservatives provide students of all political backgrounds the ability to engage in meaningful dialogue about the local and national elections. Additionally, they seek to provide students with a space in which to discuss and debate the system of American politics.

While the College Conservatives could not be reached for comment, the College Democrats released a collaborative statement from their group’s members. As a new club on campus, the group has quickly expanded over the last month. Founded by two freshman students, the group attempts to provide an environment of support for their presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, but also acknowledges the many differing political views of those within the Democratic Party. “This presidential election has been highly unusual, which is attracting a lot of attention from the press, and by extension the general population.” The group wanted students at LC to have the ability to congregate and discuss the election, regardless of political affiliation. “We feel that the intensely divided nature of this year’s election may be causing many first-time student voters to feel alienated by one or both candidates.”

The College Democrats have been dutiful in spreading word of their club. They hold weekly meetings, share weekly emails and were involved with the third presidential debate screening in the Council Chamber last Wednesday. Additionally, they organized a “dorm storm” event with the local Portland branch of the Hillary Clinton Campaign, where they helped a large number of L&C students register to vote before the Oct. 18th deadline. Rather than have students come to them, they instead went to the students, traveling from dorm to dorm in the registration effort, which undoubtedly contributed to their success. The group also participated in a phone bank in Templeton, where they invited students to aid the group in answering voter questions and encouraging undecided voters via telephone.

With the election season formally concluding in the coming weeks, the College Democrats have no intention of disbanding once a new president is elected. “We plan to shift our focus to local issues and campaigns, but we hope to continue to exist as a forum for the discussion of democratic politics and issues at all levels.” The group plans to maintain a consistent level of political interest on campus, focusing on local politics in Oregon. “We have hopes of organizing formal debates and talks with local political figures and academics over the course of the year.”

“While College Democrats encourage unification around [Hillary Clinton], not each and every member of the organization shares the exact same political views.”

For those interested in the club, the upcoming weeks before the election are a great time to get involved. The College Democrats seek support and participation from LC students and they strongly encourage all to share ideas with the group. “We are unified by many similar and overlapping values, but above all else we value intelligent, open-minded discussion of political issues.”