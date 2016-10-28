Meet the new basketball coach: Pam Findlay

She is ready to take on the tough Northwestern Conference.

This coming year, the women’s basketball team is welcoming a new coach. Coach Pamela Findlay comes to Lewis & Clark with experience at Washington & Lee University as well as Bemidji State. Before she wanted to become a basketball coach, Findlay studied biology with plans to become a doctor. While playing basketball at the Air Force Academy, she changed her mind. Findlay said that her coaches were good leaders and they inspired her love for the mental side of the game.

After graduating and becoming a four-year letterwinner at AF, Findlay went on to Bemidji State in Minnesota. While there, she earned her Master of Science in Sports Studies and was a graduate assistant coach. Then, she went on to Washington & Lee, a Division III college in Virginia, where she helped improve their record from single digit victories to 16 and 17 wins in her last two years respectively.

It was there that Findlay decided she wanted to coach DIII. She fell in love with the academic side of the division. The players had both a passion for the game of basketball and for their studies off the court. This is one of the reasons she came to LC. The location, difficult Northwest Conference, and the potential and talent of the team are among the other reasons she applied for the job at LC. “The timing was right,” she said about joining the LC Women’s Basketball program. Findlay is looking forward to seeing the development of the players. She has given them a tough offense and has seen the most improvement in her post players. She sees great things in her team, talent, “different strengths” in each player, and a “dynamic, all-around” team. Looking ahead, Findlay sees their biggest struggles in rebounding. LC is an undersized team with the tallest player at six feet. Findlay emphasized their need to stay positive and never lose faith. Their opening game of the preseason is Nov. 6 against Portland State University. Findlay notes that, even though PSU is a Division I school and has more height as well as speed, the Pioneers needs to concentrate on the fact that they can compete with the Vikings and keep their confidence by focusing on the positives. The Pios host Corban on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Findlay is joined by alumna Kristina Williams ’13, providing insight into the competitive NWC and assisting in the day-to-day functions. In addition to coaching, Findlay is teaching a couple PE courses. Look for her Group Fitness and Creative Boot Camp.