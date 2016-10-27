Homecoming and Family Weekend Kick Off Friday

L

ewis & Clark’s annual Homecoming and Family Weekend kicks off Oct. 28, with events and activities, shows, presentations and banquets for the LC community to enjoy throughout the weekend.

According to the Associate Director of Alumni and Parent Programs Tara McIrvin, as of Oct. 24 there were 1,516 people registered. Homecoming and Family Weekend was created in part to bring the college and community together. Its purpose is to celebrate LC’s shared experience as Pioneers.

McIrvin thinks that there is something for everyone to enjoy on the Homecoming and Family Weekend schedule.

“You can cheer on the Pios at the Homecoming football game, flex your intellectual muscles with a class at Pioneer College, enjoy the company of friends at the food truck dinner, participate in our 5k campus run and much more,” McIrvin said. “One event I am really excited about is the Food Truck Dinner. We are bringing four food trucks to campus on Saturday evening from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. We are also screening Professor Bryan Sebok’s documentary, ‘Food Truck: The Movie.’”

Associate Director of the Athletic Department Monica Baker facilitates the Tailgate Extravaganza, Hall of Fame Dinner and other athletic activities. LC’s 39th Annual Athletics Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction will take place the evening of Oct. 28. This year’s inductees are recognized for their achievements in sports and contributions to the athletics department: Kevin Cooley ’77, Mary Kay Plass ’84, Kate Ross ’06, Jake Smith ’93, and the 2001-02 Men’s Basketball team will be inducted. Jack Folliard ’69 will also be honored with a lifetime achievement award.

There will also be competitions, such as the Pioneer Rowing on Oct. 29 at 8 a.m., as well as reunion events, such as the Alumni Swim Meet on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. Spectators are welcome for all sporting events.

“The athletics department is pleased to sponsor [these] events at this year’s homecoming weekend,” Baker said. “[Homecoming] is a time for alumni and parents to come back to campus and celebrate the pride they have in being part of our Pioneer Family.”

College Advisor and Faculty Liaison for the College Advising Center Maureen Reed thinks Homecoming brings together the LC community.

“[It] offer[s] a way to connect our campus with the communities our students come from (families) and the ones they form after they graduate, as alums,” Reed said. “Traditions and meals offer a good way for us to pause from our everyday work and recognize how the college brings us together.”

Rebecca Yant ’19 is eager to experience Homecoming with her mother and friends and partake in numerous festivities.

“We’re going on the Tryon Creek nature walk, the tailgate party and football game and the food truck dinner,” Yant said. “We’re also seeing [LC’s fall play Much Ado About Nothing]. I’m excited to show [my mom] around Portland.”

McIrvin hopes that families have an opportunity to connect with their students while enjoying all the wonderful things that make LC special, such as LC’s outstanding faculty, beautiful campus and talented students.

Check the full schedule of events at go.lclark.edu/homecoming.