In bold move, news outlets refuse to endorse Trump for president

HE EDITORIAL Board of USA TODAY deemed Trump “unfit for the presidency” on Sept. 30. The Friday editorial broke the newspaper’s 34-year no-endorsement policy, which existed almost as long as the paper itself. The Board described having differences of opinion over support for Clinton, stating that some “believe she’d serve the nation ably” while others had “serious reservations” for the candidate. However, the opposition of Trump was a unanimous consensus. Stating that “now is the time to spell out, in one place, the reasons Trump should not be president,” the article made a list of grievances typed in bold:“He is erratic. He is ill-equipped to be commander in chief. He traffics in prejudice. His business career is checkered. He isn’t leveling with the American people. He speaks recklessly. He has coarsened the national dialogue. He’s a serial liar.”For Marlee Guilford of Michigan State University, this list resonates.“I am disappointed in this election,” Guilford said. “Trump’s absurd comments have not been taken seriously enough. He should not have gained as much political ground as he has.”USA Today is not alone in expressing disdain for the republican candidate. A number of conservative news outlets have publicly backed Clinton and the Detroit Free Press ended its 143-year streak of Republican support by endorsing Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson while The Arizona Republic stated support for Clinton.“This year is different,” the article said. “The 2016 Republican candidate is not conservative and he is not qualified. That’s why, for the first time in our history, The Arizona Republic will support a Democrat for president.”These editorials came just days after the Sept. 26 Presidential Debate, the first of three 2016 national debates. The results seem to be in Clinton’s favor, as seen by multiple newspaper endorsements and polling results. A MassINC Poll found Clinton up by seven points in New Hampshire. Similar polls found her making gains in other critical swing states including Michigan, Florida and Nevada.At Lewis & Clark College, the Campus Activities Board (CAB) hosted a community debate viewing on September 26. Students were able to engage in the national conversation together.Amaris Bouchard ’20 enjoyed being in an environment where political involvement is valued.“I wanted to watch the debate with my peers at LC because there’s a progressive spirit at this school,” Bouchard said.While she enjoyed the experience, Anneke Borg ’20 was disappointed by the material that the candidates chose to focus on.“I learned a little about certain issues happening in the world but I felt like a lot of it was the candidates attacking each other,” Borg said.The third and final presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 19. CAB is hosting another debate viewing in the Council Chamber. Students are welcome to come and discuss the events as they take place.