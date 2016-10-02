Volleyball’s memorable home-court win

At times, a mentality switch can be the best remedy for a team after a losing streak. This technique was deemed effective as the Pios finished the game 3-0 against George Fox at the Sept. 23 match on Lewis & Clark’s home court.

“Today our whole mission was just to not worry about the score board and make sure that we left this gym so proud to wear that LC emblem on our chest,” said Stacie Matz, the head coach of LC Women’s Volleyball Team.

There was certainly a drive to make a come back from the Pios’ previous games while on the road. After returning from several lost games, the emphasized goal at practices was to get the team’s collective head back in the game.

The audience could see a change as well.

“[It was visible] the way that they just shook off mistakes and came right back at George Fox right away,” said Matz. “I mean that’s that mentality that really makes for successful teams.”

Victoria Hernandez ’20 started out the game with 16 digs as LC won the first set five points ahead of George Fox. Then, in the second, set only three points ahead. Finally, in the third and final set, LC destroyed the game fifteen points ahead of George Fox.

The third set was unexpected considering their recent game history. Describing the comparison between how the team played previously and how they are playing now, Matz said that, “it was really different,” and being away from home so long, “taught us a lot of valuable lessons that we can now instill everyday in practice and in matches.”

Matz said that, “it just takes a mental shift to say ‘nothing can shake me’.”

As the team was playing at the LC gym, the crowd in the student section was ecstatic. After returning from the hardships of loss, team spirit is commonly a key ingrediant to a successful game.

“I think it’s great to play in your own gym,” said Matz. “Our crowd is unbelievable they are so supportive and they are so loud and you can feel the energy so I think that that’s really helpful.”

Kortney Meyer ’19, the Pio’s middle blocker, agreed, noting that the LC crowd in the student section was “lit.” Meyer, with an original hitting average of .440 in her last four matches, moved up to a hitting average of .480 with 12 kills in the George Fox game.

The thought gone into the concept of changing the team’s perspective on their games was referred to warmly when Meyer attributed the success of the team to their mental nurturing.

“We’ve been working so hard all week on trying to mentally shift what we had in the past and just creating a new start,” she said. “I think today really showed how we wanted it a lot and our team bond was that strong.”

Meyer was still amped from the excitement of bringing the win home.

“It was such a team effort… everything was on point tonight and I’m so proud of my team that we just executed what we needed to do,” Meyer said.

The Pioneers held an extremely tight game when playing against Pacific on Sept. 24. Mikayla Lopez ’19 recorded her 600th career assist, leading the team to a 25-23 win in the very first set. However, the pace of the game flipped as Pacific won the second set just 2 points ahead. Then continuing to win the next two sets again 25-23 and then winning the game 25-22. Leaving the game with an LC loss 1-3.

Although LC suffered a loss this time, the team is staying hopeful.

“We need to maintain our energy and remain technically sound every game with the quality of teams that are in this conference,” said Matz.