Football runs out of steam in the fourth quarter

On Sept. 18, the Lewis & Clark Pioneers suffered a heartbreaking 21-17 loss to Pomona-Pitzer. The game started slowly with Pomona and LC swapping the field on a few series of three and outs, but after a strong defensive shown by LC, we were able to keep the ball in our offense’s hands as they found their rhythm.

After an impressive fourth down stop by our defense, in our own red zone, the offense took the field and commanded a long drive resulting in a 38-yard field goal by Jordan Hendrickson. The already electric student section caught onto this like kindling to a match, and the hope burned bright throughout the entirety of the game. The crowd’s energy kept the fans going, and seemed to motivate the players who work so hard and sacrifice so much for the game that they love.

Although this Saturday’s loss marks our 25th consecutive loss, many are still confident that LC football will have a positive season. As I write this article I think back to moments of the game burned into my mind, replaying on a constant, sweet loop. One such moment was the absolutely nice 40 yard catch by Gage Bumgardener leaping back into the endzone and catching the ball off the back off two DBs. Another moment was a shift in momentum by Tawayne Mallone between fourth and three red zone forced fumble on Pomona Quarterback Karter Odermann, which enabled our full-field drive that resulted in the first score of the game.

Watching the game, it was also noticeable that the new players are bringing excitement to this season. One such example would be freshman linebacker turned running back, Michael Kytlica, who had a great showing on the field bringing much needed strength and diversity to LC’s offensive attack.

Fan Fest was set up just before the game and has been made a yearly event during our first home game of the season, due to the success of the original Fan Fest last year celebrating 70 years of Pioneer football, which brought together many students and alumni all in the name of LC football. According to Melissa Osmond, Event Organizer for Pamplin events, Fan Fest was a “fun, fan-focused event” for all alumni, faculty, and students to enjoy. were some spirit giveaways for the first 500 fans..

Tickets to all LC sports events are free and easily available for LC students.