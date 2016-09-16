Lady Pioneers soccer takes on Owls and Regals in double-header

LEWIS & CLARK ended a two-match home stand at Griswold Stadium on Sunday, September 11th with a 3-0 loss against Cal-Lutheran. On Friday, September 9th they won 2-1 against the Oregon Tech Owls on Friday night thanks to two goals from freshman midfielder Caroline Hennes #17 These two matches conclude the Pio’s non-conference play for the season.

The Pioneers and the Cal Lutheran Regals were evenly matched in the first half with both sides creating very few chances. The most notable one came from Kali Youngdahl #20 on the Regals who smashed a shot from inside the eighteen-yard box against the bar at the end of the first half.

In the second half however everything changed. The Regals continued to high press and soon they found the breakthrough. In the 52nd minute, Bri Pinal #7 drove through the Pioneer defense and took a shot. Ryan Settles #2 then taped in the rebound. Then just a minute later Kali Youngdahl passed the ball to Ryan Settles #2 who shot the ball softly passed freshman goalkeeper Emily Schmelling ’20 to the far right corner.

Later, the Regals finished off the game in the 64th minute after Kali Youngdahl shot the ball from the top corner of the six yard box to make it 3-0. The Pioneers continued to search for a goal in the match and came very close however; they were not able to put the ball in the back of the net.

Unfortunately it was a tough day for the Pioneers who were outshot 15-3. The women now have a record of 1-3 and will travel to George Fox on Wednesday, September 14 for their first Northwest Conference game of the season. Hopefully in league play the ladies can turn it around and get back on the upswing.

The Pioneer Soccer will return to the Griswold Stadium on September 25.